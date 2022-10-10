Discussions ongoing with Myanmar to resolve border situation: BGB chief

Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General Shakil Ahmed said that diplomatic discussions are ongoing with Myanmar to resolve the situation at the border.

The ongoing situation inside Myanmar is being monitored very seriously, he told reporters after inspecting the border outpost of Ghumdhum Union of Naikhongchhari Upazila of Bandarban around 1pm on Monday.

"Border Guard Police (BGP) of Myanmar is in regular communication with us through mobile, email and written document," said the BGB chief.

About mortar shells and bullets being fired at Bangladesh border at different times, Maj Gen Shakil said that BGB has immediately protested about each incident. At the same time, diplomatic efforts are underway to resolve the situation, he added.

Around 10am on Monday, he visited the BGB special camps adjacent to the Rohingya camps at the zero line in Tumbru, Baishpara and Konarpara.

The BGB director general referred to the inspection as a routine inspection and said that the number of BGB members has been increased at the border to prevent any Myanmar national infiltrators from entering. Also, border patrols have been strengthened and intelligence surveillance has been increased.