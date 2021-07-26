More middle-class people rushing to buy TCB products during Covid-19

Md Sohan was a teacher in a private school in the capital. His school has been closed for a long time due to the Covid-19 epidemic and he has not got a salary. He is struggling to run his family.

Having no other way, he came to buy Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) products on Monday, for the first time in his life.

"I am a teacher so I cannot beg. I cannot even do private tuition amid the pandemic. Even if I pull a rickshaw, I cannot earn enough to feed my family. I do not know how will we survive in the days to come. TCB products are affordable and I have come here to buy essentials for my family," said Sohan.

Many middle-class people like Sohan, who have never bought products from TCB trucks, were seen crowding with lower-class people (TCBs) to buy essential commodities at low prices in Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Khamarbari, Malibagh and Shantinagar area of the capital.

People standing on TCB lines said the government did not remember the middle class and did not provide any help with food or money. On the other hand, many complained that people have to go back without getting the products even after standing in line for a long time.

Bus driver Rafiqul Islam bought two litres of soybean oil from the TCB truck in Mirpur. He said he needed five litres but he was given less than what he required. He said if the government allocates more products all people can buy necessities as per their needs.

TCB products were sold at 39 places in Dhaka City on Monday. Sugar and pulses were sold at Tk55 per kilogram and soybean oil at Tk100 per litre. One person was allowed to buy two kilograms of sugar, two kilograms of pulses and two litres of edible oil daily.

TCB dealers said 700 kg of sugar, 300 kg of lentils and 700 litres of soybean oil were allocated for each truck on Monday.

A TCB truck reached Shyamoli Foot Over Bridge at noon and the goods ran out at 5pm. Dealer Aminul Islam said he could not give the product to everyone who was standing in line as the allocation was less than regular.

Humayun Kabir, joint director and spokesperson of TCB, told TBS the sale of goods by truck will continue till 26 August. Dealers are given either 2-litre or 5-litre bottles of oil.

In Mirpur, Dealer Arifur Rahman started selling goods in a truck in front of Hazrat Shah Ali Women's College at around 11am and the products ran out within 2:30 pm. There was a long queue of men and women even after the product was finished.

Md Alamin, who used to work in a private company, bought soybean oil here after waiting for more than one hour. He is happy to get oil at a lower price but he said if the government adds other necessary products like rice and flour, that will help people like him in the time of Covid-19.

Some people said they are benefited from TCB products. They would not have been able to buy necessities if there had been no TCB products.

According to a recent study by the Bangladesh Bank, more than 26 lakh people have been unemployed since last year due to Covid-19. The income of those having a job has also decreased significantly. On the other hand, the market for daily commodities including edible oil is also quite high.

In such a context, TCB started selling its products by truck across the country on 5 July to supply goods to consumers at lower prices.

