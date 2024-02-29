TCB to procure 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil, 10,000 MT lentil for OMS

Economy

UNB
29 February, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 03:36 pm

Related News

TCB to procure 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil, 10,000 MT lentil for OMS

The commerce ministry placed the proposals on behalf of the TCB.

UNB
29 February, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 03:36 pm
File photo of bottled soybean oil at a grocery store/Collected
File photo of bottled soybean oil at a grocery store/Collected

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will procure 1.10 crore litres of edible oil and 10,000 metric tons of lentil to sell through its open market sale (OMS) programme.

Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved two separate proposals in this regard in a meeting today (29 February), presided over by Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmood Ali.

The commerce ministry placed the proposals on behalf of the TCB.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to proposals, the TCB will import 1.10 crore litres of Soybean oil through open tender from City Edible Oil Ltd. at a total cost of Tk174.66 crore with each litre at Tk165.25.

The TCB will procure 8,000 metric tons of lentil at a cost of Tk 83.12 crore from Nabi Naba Food Limited with each kg at Tk103.09.

Top News / Bazaar

TCB / soybean

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

4h | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

9h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

6h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Disney plans $8.5bn merger for ailing India unit

Disney plans $8.5bn merger for ailing India unit

2h | Videos
Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

5h | Videos
A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

20h | Videos
Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

8h | Videos