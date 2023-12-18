Momen to participate in Kuwait state programme over death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will participate in the state program organized by the Kuwaiti government over the death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday evening (Kuwait time).

Momen, who is leading a three-member Bangladesh delegation, left Dhaka for Kuwait on Monday morning by a Kuwait Airways flight to convey condolences on behalf of the government and people of Bangladesh over the death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Ambassador of Kuwait to Bangladesh Faisal Mutlaq Al Adwani saw the foreign minister off at the VIP lounge of the airport.

The foreign minister is scheduled to return to Dhaka on 19 December.

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died on Saturday after a three-year, low-key reign focused on trying to resolve the tiny, oil-rich nation's internal political disputes. He was 86.

The Kuwaiti cabinet on Saturday named Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Amir, pursuant to the provisions of the Kuwaiti Constitution.