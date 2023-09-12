Recent discussion with the US leadership is encouraging: Foreign Minister

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 12:06 pm

All should work together to ensure terrorism and radicalism do not surface as they did between 2001 and 2006

Foreign Minister AK Abudl Momen. File Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister AK Abudl Momen. File Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has praised the recent discussions between Bangladesh and the United States, characterising them as "very encouraging" and commended the steps taken by the US to combat terrorism worldwide.

"We are pleased that our recent discussion with the US leadership is very encouraging," he said in a recent statement issued to commemorate the tragic events of 11 September 2001, when the Twin Towers in New York were attacked, claiming the lives of 2,988 innocent people, including six Bangladeshi nationals.

In his statement, Momen also remembered that three victims hailed from his own district, Sylhet, according to a MoFA press release.
 
Dr Momen remembered the victims with profound sadness and stated, "We recall with sadness the 9/11 Twin Tower devastation, in which 2,988 innocent people lost their lives, of which 6 were from Bangladesh and 3 were from my own district, Sylhet. While we pray for their salvation, we hope that such will never reoccur again."

The Foreign Minister's statement underscored the importance of preventing such acts of terror from happening again and fostering international cooperation to combat terrorism. 

Momen also highlighted the success of Bangladesh's anti-terrorism efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

He noted, "In Bangladesh, due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's zero tolerance policy to terrorism, there have not been any bomb blasts, grenade attacks, and fear of deaths due to terrorist attacks."

He further emphasised the need for global collaboration to prevent terrorism and radicalism, stating, "We wish that all should work together sincerely so that under any pretext, the ugly face of terrorism and radicalism do not get their heyday as they did during 2001 through 2006."

