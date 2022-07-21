Momen invites Assam CM to visit Dhaka

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has invited Assam's Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Bangladesh to strengthen bilateral ties.

Dr AK Abdul Momen sent the invitation through a letter sent on 5 July, confirmed the Assam CM's Office in Guwahati.

The foreign minister praised Sarma's "innovative ventures" and said that a visit would provide a better understanding of the development work taking place in Bangladesh.

Dr Momen had visited Assam on 28-29 May for the third conference of Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI-3).

During the conference, the foreign minister had conveyed that radicalism would be eliminated from Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarma had said he wanted to turn Assam into an industrial hub.

Dr Momen sent the letter following the visit and thanked the CM for his hospitality.

Along with inviting Sarma, the foreign minister called upon all the northeastern states to "reap the benefits" of the developmental dividends of Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh has achieved remarkable socio-economic advancement under the able and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh has been among the fastest growing economies of the world over the past decade," said Dr Momen in his letter.

"Your visit will enable us to review the status, trend and composition of existing trade relationship and to explore the potentiality for cross-border economic interweaving, on other bilateral issues," said Dr Momen.

Assam is currently hosting a delegation of Mukti Joddhas from Bangladesh who were welcomed by Sarma Tuesday evening in Guwahati.

Addressing the meeting, Sarma praised Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said, her "determined steps" against terrorism and extremism have been instrumental in ensuring peace in both "inside and outside" Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is carrying out several major infrastructure and power projects, including major airports, bridges and power plants such as the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, that have the potential for creating regionwide developmental dynamics.

For trade, connectivity, and natural resource management, it requires close coordination with the governments of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and in the recent years there have been demands in Dhaka to engage these States directly to impress upon them the requirement to work closely to deal with common problems.