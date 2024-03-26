Bangladesh, China enjoy solid, profound political trust and fruitful practical cooperation: Xi Jinping

Bangladesh

Bangladesh, China enjoy solid, profound political trust and fruitful practical cooperation: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said Bangladesh and China enjoy "solid and profound" political trust, and "fruitful practical cooperation" in various fields, bringing tangible benefits to the two nations.

Xi Jinping noted that over the past 53 years, Bangladesh has steadfastly upheld its independence, strived to develop its economy and improve people's livelihood, and made remarkable achievements, laying a solid foundation for realising the dream of "Sonar Bangla".

He sent a letter of congratulation to Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on the occasion of Independence Day.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Bangladesh are traditional friendly neighbours, and the friendship between the two countries has grown from strength to strength.

He emphasised that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Bangladesh relations and stands ready to work with President Mohammed Shahabuddin to further advance high-quality Belt and Road Cooperation and deepen China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.

On the same day, Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Qiang and Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent messages of congratulation separately to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud respectively.

China / Bilateral Ties

