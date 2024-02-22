Egyptian ambassador meets foreign minister, discusses bilateral ties

Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy
Ambassador of Egypt Omar Mohie Eldin Ahmed Fahmy had a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday (22 February).

The ambassador congratulated Hasan Mahmud for assuming the office of the foreign minister of Bangladesh. 

During the meeting, they discussed the areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the jute sector. 

They also underscored the importance of more engagements between Bangladesh and Egypt to take the relationship to a new height. 

During the meeting, the minister and the ambassador emphasised high-level visits from both sides and the holding of the second round of Foreign Office Consultations, scheduled to be held in Cairo, as soon as possible.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud also thanked the Egyptian government for their timely support in facilitating the delivery of three consignments of humanitarian assistance sent by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the distressed Palestinian people in Gaza. 

In addition, he requested the Egyptian ambassador, as a member of both OIC and the Arab League, to raise a strong voice to achieve a cease-fire to avoid further casualties of civilians in Gaza, especially women and children.

Bangladesh / Egypt / Bilateral Ties

