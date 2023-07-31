Momen denounces repeated acts of burning Holy Quran in Sweden, Denmark

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 09:30 pm

Saudi Arabia convened the session virtually in response to the repeated incidents of desecration and burning of copies of Al-Mushaf Ash- Sharif in Sweden and Denmark. 

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen denounced the recurrence of the disrespectful and provocative acts of the desecration and burning of copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark while addressing the 18th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. 

Saudi Arabia convened the session virtually in response to the repeated incidents of desecration and burning of copies of Al-Mushaf Ash- Sharif in Sweden and Denmark. 

Terming Islam as a religion of peace, harmony and brotherhood, Foreign Minister stated that Islam strives to provide complete livelihood guidance through the Holy Quran and Hadiths which is just, honourable and equal for humanity. 

He further stated that Bangladesh is a secular country where the sanctity of all religion is maintained. "It is one of the core values of our country which was first pronounced by our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and is embedded in our constitution", he added.

Expressing grave concern over the recurrence of such Islamophobic acts of insulting the sacred values and religious symbols of the Muslims under the guise of 'freedom of expression', Dr. Momen called on all concerned to put an end to such unwarranted provocations for the sake of mutual respect, harmony and peaceful coexistence.

At the meeting, Foreign Minister flagged that the acts against Islam particularly the incidents in Sweden and Denmark are based on ignorance. He urged the OIC Member States to highlight the true teachings of the Holy Quran and dispel the misunderstanding revolving around Islam. The rising trend of misconception can be curbed by engaging Islamic Scholars to deliver the true teachings of Islam at various opportune fora, he added. Stressing on the need to stand together for better mutual understanding and tolerance, Foreign Minister encouraged dialogue and communication among nations to avoid similar incidents in future. 

"Resolution on the Repeated Crimes of Desecration and Burning of Copies of al-Mus'haf ash-Sharif in the Kingdom of Sweden and the Kingdom of Denmark" and a Statement on Israeli Occupation Government Officials Breaking into the Blessed Aqsa Mosque were adopted at the virtual meeting.

