Moheshkhali fisherman catches 159 black popa fish; eyes to sell at Tk2cr

The black popa fish is highly sought after for its air bladders, which are used to produce valuable surgical thread. Photo: Somoy

A fisherman in Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali on Friday caught 159 black popa fish, each weighing a staggering seven to 10 kilograms.

Mozammel Bahaddar, the fisherman who had been fishing on a borrowed boat, is asking a price of a whopping Tk2 crore for the catch, reports Somoy News.

News of Mozammel's incredible haul spread like wildfire through Dhalghata union, drawing locals to the seashore in awe of the spectacle.

Ahsan Ullah Bachchu, chairman of Dhalghata Union Parishad, said, "Mozammel is a small-scale fisherman. It is a blessing from Allah."

The chairman went on to share that local fishmongers had already bid Tk1crore, but Mozammel, hopeful for an even higher price, set his sights on the markets of Chattogram.

His relative, Ariful Islam, said, "His luck has turned as he caught popa fish worth crores of taka in one night. Local residents are also happy."

The black popa fish, scientifically known as Protonibia diacanthus, is highly sought after for its air bladders, which are used to produce valuable surgical thread. The skin of the fish is also a source of gelatin.

Syed Mahmud Belal Haider, a prominent marine scientist and chairman of Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation, shed light on the significance of Mozammel's catch.

"The air sacs of the black poppa fish make valuable surgical thread. If a big popa fish is caught, traders buy it at a high price," he explained.