Moghbazar blast may have been caused by accumulation of different gases: Explosives inspector 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 03:19 pm

According to the initial findings,  the blast may have been caused by the accumulation of different types of gas inside the building in Moghbazar Wireless Gate area in the capital

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Department of Explosive's Chief Inspector Engineer Abul Kalam Azad said today that the presence of hydrocarbon has been detected at the scene of the deadly Moghbazar explosion that took place on Sunday evening.

According to the initial findings,  the blast may have been caused by the accumulation of different types of gas inside the building in Moghbazar Wireless Gate area in the capital.

The department will form a three-member probe body, the chief inspector noted after visiting the location today.

Earlier this morning, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed visited the spot and said the explosion so far did not seem like a subversive act.

He said, "The smell of methane gas is present inside the building thus the possibility of gas accumulation cannot be ruled out. The incident will be looked into by the bomb disposal unit of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit to explore that angle as well.

"A bomb attack will leave the mark of four-dimensional destruction, whereas the blast here manifests one-way destruction. Yet, the investigation will not negate any possible angle," he added.

