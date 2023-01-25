Police yet to confirm whether extremists behind the Moghbazar explosion

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police is now analysing the CCTV footage collected from different spots of the Moghbazar area, where an explosion was reported on Tuesday morning.

The security agency said the strong crude bomb was hand-made and might be planted a few days before the explosion. It, however, is yet to make a conclusion whether any extremist group was behind the crime or any political group centring the ongoing processions.

An official of the Ramna division of DMP told The Business Standard that the explosion case has been transferred to the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit as it has expertise in investigating explosive-related cases.

"We have collected digital video recorder boxes of St Mary International School [on which premises the explosion occurred] and the adjacent areas. Our specialised unit is analysing the footage to find out the culprits who planted the bomb inside the plastic waste bin," he added.

Another official from the Counter Terrorism unit said they have already quizzed some of St Mary International School's employees who were on duty in the morning and the previous night.

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman told reporters that the crude bomb was hand-made.

"We have also recovered gunpowder, splinter and wires from the scene, which indicates that the bomb was strong. It could be planted for an experiment too," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday night, Sub-Inspector Shahadat Hossain accused some unknown people in the case with the Ramna Model Police Station over the suspicious blast on the sidewalk in front of the English medium school. Moghbazar wireless area.

At least five persons including a Dhaka Power Distribution Company engineer were injured in the blast. "Analysing CCTV footage and the circumstantial evidence, we can assume that explosives were put on that drum on purpose and the drum was inside the school premises. It might have been pre-planned and targeted," a DMP official, seeking anonymity, told TBS.

"It was clearly a bomb explosion. We will surely identify the culprits who were behind the blast," the official added.