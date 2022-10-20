Pubali Bank Ltd inaugurates Boro Moghbazar sub-branch

Pubali Bank Limited has inaugurated its sub-branch at Boro Moghbazar, Dhaka with a view to provide advanced banking services for the valued customers.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO (current charge) of Pubali Bank, formally inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest. General Manager and RM of Dhaka Central Region Sultana Sarifun Nahar presided over the inaugural ceremony, said a press release.

In his speech, Managing Director (current charge) Mohammad Ali said that Pubali Bank is committed to provide the best and innovative banking services needs of the market in fastest possible time. As a part for providing better services and client's increasing demand Pubali Bank has opened its sub-branch at Boro Moghbazar.

He expressed his hope that Pubali Bank would surely serve its customers with utmost satisfaction by applying modern technology through this sub-branch.

He said he hopes the sub-branch would make remarkable contribution in the business development of this area.

Dilip Kumar Paul, general manager of Establishment Division; Md Faizul Hoque Sharif, general manager of General Services and Development Division of Pubali Bank Ltd; businessmen and senior executives of the bank were also present.