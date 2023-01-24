At least 4 injured in an explosion at Moghbazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 12:44 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

At least four persons have been injured in a suspicious blast at Moghbazar wireless area of the capital.

The blast took place at around 9:35am in front of a pharmacy in Moghbazar wireless area and the injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Md Shahidullah, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Ramna Division.

The injured persons are Saiful Islam, Md Tareq, Abul Kalam and Md Shaheen.

According to the fire service, they received a call at around 9:50am regarding the blast sent two units to the spot. They have found that a plastic waste bin exploded from inside and the reason behind the explosion could not be known yet.

"We are looking into whether it was crude bomb or any other issue," said Md Shahidullah.

