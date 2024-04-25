Abdul Monem Group's rejoinder, our reply

Abdul Monem Group has sent a rejoinder regarding the news titled "Monem Group sugar refinery's import-export suspended, bank account frozen over alleged irregularities" published in The Business Standard on 25 April 2024.

Sumit Chakraborty, head of marketing of Igloo Ice Cream and Milk Unit, a concern of Abdul Monem Limited, said in the rejoinder, "The comment on illegal sugar disposal mentioned in the report is not based on facts."

He said, "By presenting incorrect information and not verifying the same with any responsible company executive, this report, based itself on biased information, could create confusion, tarnishing the image of this reputed business group."

The rejoinder also said, "Abdul Monem Sugar Refinery Limited has been operating its business in compliance with all existing laws and regulations in the country for over two decades. It has been importing raw sugar and selling refined sugar in the domestic market in compliance with the country's laws, customs rules, and regulations, since obtaining the licence."

Our reply

The report is based on the information, documents and statements of officials of the customs authorities. The report also includes the statement of the managing director of Abdul Monem Group.

TBS obtained a copy of a letter in this regard, signed by Bond Commissionerate Deputy Commissioner Dwaipayan Chakma issued on 23 April. The letter clearly states that Abdul Monem Sugar Refinery Limited has been ordered to pay a total of Tk1,095 crore, including duty-tax and fines, due to the expiry of the bonding period and illegal removal of raw sugar in two phases.

Out of this, the company is yet to pay Tk674 crore to the government exchequer, the letter reads.

As a result, the import and export activities of the company were suspended in accordance with Section 202 of the Customs Act. Instructions were also given to block the clearance of goods at the port.

Furthermore, the letter mentions that three banks were instructed to freeze the company's accounts.