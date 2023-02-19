Mirpur to ECB square in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

Commuting from Mirpur to ECB square now takes less than two minutes, thanks to the much-awaited Kalshi flyover which was opened to public on Sunday (19 February) by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

People are already reaping benefits of the newly built 2.3km long flyover and the widened 3.70km road and saving time on their commute from ECB square to Kalshi.

Plying from Mirpur DOHS to ECB square has come down to 1 minute and 50 seconds, Ismail Ahmed, a motorcycle rider, told The Business Standard.

Photo: TBS

Before the flyover was inaugurated, commuting through the same route took 20 minutes and around one hour in case of heavy traffic.

"Residents of Mirpur describe the flyover as a pleasant surprise, in addition to the country's first-ever metro rail," Ismail said, adding that this has rid them of their long suffering.

Previously, the roads were heavily damaged, waterlogged and jam packed due to traffic, said Md Iqbal, a bus passenger.

"But now I can make the 30-minute-long journey in just five minutes through the flyover," he said, elated by the development.

Throngs of people from Mirpur and surrounding areas came to visit the flyover traveling by car, bike even on foot.

Photo: TBS

Md Jamil, a pedestrian who walked from Kalshi to Mirpur DOHS through the flyover, said it was a quick 15-minute-walk.

On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the 2.34km Kalshi flyover to the traffic in the capital's Mirpur. She also inaugurated 3.70km road from the ECB square to Kalshi which was developed and widened to six lanes from four lanes.

Photo: TBS

She was accompanied by LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam, Dhaka north city Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Dhaka-16 lawmaker Md Elias Uddin Mollah, and Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim.

The flyover is expected to further improve connectivity between Mirpur, DOHS, Pallabi, Kalshi, Mahakhali, Banani, Uttara and the Airport. It will take 15 minutes to reach Mirpur from the Airport.

Under the Road Widening and Development from ECB Square to Mirpur and Construction of Flyover on Kalshi Circle Project, the 2,335m long flyover has been built and a 3.70km stretch of road from the ECB square to Kalshi has been widened.

On 9 January 2018, the project got Ecnec's approval.

DNCC and Bangladesh Army (24 Engineer Construction Brigade) implemented the project at a cost of around Tk1,012 crore.

According to the project details, the flyover looks like the English alphabet "Y."

The previously four-lane roads have been widened to six lanes in view to ease passenger commute.

The main four-lane flyover runs from ECB square towards Kalshi and Mirpur DOHS, while a two-lane ramp descends from Kalshi intersection to Kalshi Road.