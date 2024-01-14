Minority leaders decry reports of election-related violence and intimidation by BNP-Jamaat activists

Bangladesh

UNB
14 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 04:32 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Minority community leaders in Bangladesh have criticized BNP-Jamaat, accusing them of undermining communal harmony. They attributed this to reported attacks against minorities, intimidation tactics, and an arson attack on a place of worship. These acts, they said, were part of a concerted effort to discourage voters from participating in the democratic process.

In the lead-up to the general election, and on the day itself, there were reported incidents of violence and intimidation. These incidents align with what minority community leaders suggest was a response to Tarique Rahman, BNP's acting chief, urging supporters to decide the country's fate "on the streets." This stance earlier faced significant criticism from civil society members as well.

Ranjan Karmakar, a human rights activist and presidium member of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, emphasized the importance of the election for continuing democracy. He welcomed the absence of Jamaat-e-Islami from parliament as a positive step towards establishing a secular country.

Nirmal Rozario, President of the Bangladesh Christian Association, criticized the selective silence of Western governments on the documented violence and intimidation tactics used by BNP-Jamaat. He accused these governments of double standards and disregard for minority rights in Bangladesh.

Several minority voters expressed their dismay at the international community's characterization of BNP-Jamaat's actions as "democratic." They highlighted the irony in recognizing the campaign to topple the government while ignoring the rights of millions of voters. Additionally, they condemned a "smear campaign" by some US congressmen, who they claim used erroneous information to allege state-sponsored persecution of minorities under the current government.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council reported disturbing incidents on the eve of the election. In two unions of Lalmonirhat, a group of 30-40 men – allegedly led by local Jubo Dal leaders (youth wing of BNP) – armed with sticks and locally made weapons, threatened minority women, warning them against voting. "Don't dare to go to the voting centers… If you defy our order, you'll be forced to leave this locality," the women quoted the men threatening them.

Further, on election day, two Hindu voters returning from a polling station in Thakurgaon were reportedly attacked by BNP-Jamaat men. The delegation investigating these incidents also uncovered allegations of post-election violence in several areas and urged the government and the Election Commission to take swift action.

In a related development, police arrested Abdul Yasir alias Shahjahan, son of the BNP president of Ramu Fatekharkul union, in connection with the arson attack on a Buddhist monastery in Cox's Bazar's Ramu upazila on the eve of the election.

Ranjan Karmakar also reiterated calls for the Election Commission to take action against those spreading disinformation with the intent of inciting violence.

On election day, a clash broke out between police and BNP activists in the Chandgaon area of Chattogram city after leaders and activists of the opposition party tried to bar voters from casting their votes. The clash broke out around 9 am, an hour after voting for the 12th parliamentary election began.

