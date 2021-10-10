Militants remain active online centering Durga Puja: DMP chief

Militant outfits in the country have been found to be highly active online centering the upcoming Durga Puja festival, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam.

They are planning to carry out sabotage at puja mandaps during night time when there are fewer people and security around, said the DMP commissioner at a press briefing after inspecting security system, reports Jago News.

"However, no one was found to be inspired by their virtual posts," he said adding, "We are on alert."

"We don't see much risk but also not discarding the fear completely. These people are self-radicalised (Lone Wolf) who are inciting others to attack via social media posts."

Meanwhile, puja mandaps in the country have been brought under CCTV surveillance. The CCTV control room will be set up soon.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), plain-clothes police, Detective Branch (DB) of Police and special branch (SB) will ensure the security of the mandaps, the DMP chief further said.

Besides, additional police will be deployed in the big mandaps of the capital. There will also be a mobile team of police to ensure security in other puja mandaps, said Shafiqul.

While urging all to follow health guidelines, the DMP commissioner said, "I will request the aged and unjabbed people not to visit mandaps."