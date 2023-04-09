Temperatures feared to hit 40°C this week as heatwave continues

The sweltering summer may take a hotter turn as daytime temperatures are nearing 40°C.

A mild to moderate heat wave has been sweeping over Bangladesh for the last week and is likely to continue in the upcoming days as well, says the Met Office.

Daytime temperatures rose to 38.5°C in parts of Khulna and to 38°C in parts of Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions on Saturday, according to a Bangladesh Met Office bulletin published on Sunday.

The second week of April has been witnessing high temperatures accompanied by a high humidity of 84%.

A moderate heat wave occurs when the day temperature stays at between 38°C and 40°C. The range of temperature between 36°C and 38°C is defined as a mild heat wave.

The bulletin states that a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Moulvibazar, Chattogram, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Cox's Bazar and Bandarban and it may continue.

The lowest temperature of Sunday was recorded at 187.2°C in Badalgachi in Rajshahi.

Severe heat wave in Rajshahi

People in Rajshahi have been experiencing a severe heatwave for the last week. Many are falling sick and being admitted to the hospital, especially those working outdoors.

At 11 am on Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35 °C. It rose to 36.4 °C at 12pm. In this region, the highest temperature of the season was recorded as 38 °C on Saturday, but it feels like 40°C.