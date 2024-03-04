Middlemen still dominate migration from Bangladesh: Experts

Migration

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 10:52 pm

Related News

Middlemen still dominate migration from Bangladesh: Experts

At an event of the Bangladeshi Ovibashi Mohila Sramik Association in the capital, they suggested plugging loopholes in the existing laws by consulting with other stakeholders to prevent the brokers,

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 10:52 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Labour migration from Bangladesh continues to be dominated by the middlemen even after the government efforts to stop the unregistered brokers, migration experts said on Monday.  

At an event of the Bangladeshi Ovibashi Mohila Sramik Association in the capital, they suggested plugging loopholes in the existing laws by consulting with other stakeholders to prevent the brokers.

They also called for arranging better skill training and ensuring coordination among the public service providers to lower harassment of the aspirant migrants.    

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Still, the aspirant migrants are going abroad through the middlemen, which needs to be stopped," said Mahjabeen Khaled, secretary general of Parliamentarians Caucus on Migration and Development, at a view exchange meeting held in the capital. 

Masud Rana, Director (finance), the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) said appointing sub-recruiting agents while making the recruiting agencies responsible can help prevent frauds. 

Advocate Khodeza Nasreen, a former lawmaker, said the violence women workers face abroad should be lowered apart from lowering middlemen's involvement in the migration process, 

The Caucus secretary general put special emphasis on providing training to the overseas job seekers, especially making those, who want to go abroad as domestic helps, used to household machinery.    

She thinks that making the desk officials at the airport aware can help lower harassment for the fortune seekers.  

Ishrat Parveen Ema, deputy program manager of the Manusher Jonno Foundation, advised to promote video-based training at the technical training centres alongside the module-based method. 

The speakers also stressed improving communication skills of the workers. 

Among others, the association's Chairman Lily Jahan, Secretary General Sheikh Rumana, and Advisor Farida Yeasmin also spoke at the event.

Bangladesh / Top News

migration / Bangladesh / middlemen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

11h | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

16h | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Women’s Day gift guide: Tokens of appreciation

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Are the guests just for an invitation?

Are the guests just for an invitation?

1h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan invests in sportswear

Shakib Al Hasan invests in sportswear

2h | Videos
Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

4h | Videos
lakhs of taka per month earns from the Bangla cricket bat business

lakhs of taka per month earns from the Bangla cricket bat business

3h | Videos