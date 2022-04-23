Japan, Singapore keen to take skilled manpower: Momen

Migration

BSS
23 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 07:24 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said Japan and Singapore would like to take skilled manpower with communication skills from Bangladesh.

He made the remark while speaking at a fresher reception of nursing staffers at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital here.

The foreign minister underlined the need for increasing communication skills of nurses as there is huge demand of skilled nursing staffers and caregivers in the developed world.

Dr Momen urged the concerned authority to expedite the land acquisition process at the city's East Shahi Eidgah area to set up the second unit of Osmani Medical College Hospital.
 
He also underscored the need for increasing number of physicians and nurses at all hospitals in the country to ensure quality medical treatment for all.

The minister also urged wealthy people of Sylhet to increase investment in the medical sector of the district so that people don't need to go abroad for undertaking treatment.

Sylhet Medical University vice chancellor Professor Dr Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury spoke as the keynote speaker while Health Directorate Sylhet divisional director Himangshu Laal Roy spoke as the special guest.

Awami League Sylhet city president valiant freedom fighter Masuk Uddin Ahmed, district acting president former lawmaker Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury and city general secretary Zakir Hossain also spoke on the occasion.  

Bangladesh Nursing Association (BNA) Sylhet branch president Shamima Nasrin presided over the function that was moderated by BNA general secretary Israil Ali Sadek.  

