Metro rail to run till 9:40pm from 16th Ramadan

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has decided to run Dhaka metro rail from 8am to 9:40pm from the 16th Ramadan.

DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique disclosed this at a press briefing on Sunday (10 March).

The last train departing from Motijheel is scheduled for 9:40pm, while the last train from Uttara is set for 9:20pm.

Speaking at the briefing, MAN Siddique said while carrying food and drinks, as well as consuming them, is generally prohibited on metro rail, passengers can carry 250 ml water bottles during specific times keeping iftar in mind.

He stated that carrying any other food in the metro rail is not allowed, and water bottles must be disposed of in designated bins rather than anywhere else.

The iftar schedule will be displayed on LED screens both inside and outside the train, he added.

The metro rail will operate at 12-minute intervals during the extended period in Ramadan, the DMTCL managing director said, adding that there will be a total of 10 additional trips at both ends.

He also noted that metro rail services will not be suspended on Eid day.