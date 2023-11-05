From Uttara to Motijheel: Travelling in 33 mins 'feels like a dream'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 03:35 pm

Commuters stand in line to get tickets in Agargaon station on Sunday, 5 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy
Commuters stand in line to get tickets in Agargaon station on Sunday, 5 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy

"I used to have nightmares thinking about the commute to my Motijheel office from Uttara. Now, it feels like a dream to be able to do it in 33 minutes now." 

Sanowar Hossain, an office-goer, was expressing his joy after riding the metro rail for the first time. 

"I hopped onto the metro rail from Uttara at 7:30am and got off at Motijheel at 8:05am. I have met a lot of people in the metro and all of them had a smile of satisfaction," he said.

Metro Rail authorities operate a train from Agargaon to Motijheel as part of the system-integrated test run. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate this section today. The photo was taken from the Dhaka University area recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Metro Rail authorities operate a train from Agargaon to Motijheel as part of the system-integrated test run. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate this section today. The photo was taken from the Dhaka University area recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Faisal Al Mahmud Milon, another passenger who boarded from Pallabi, said it used to take him two to three hours to reach Motijheel. 

Today it took a little more than 20 minutes. 

"The metro was very crowded, but everyone was very happy as we did not have a faster medium of commute like this before," he said.

A crowded metro rail on its way to Motijheel on Sunday, 5 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy
A crowded metro rail on its way to Motijheel on Sunday, 5 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy

His only regret right now is that he cannot return using the metro in the afternoon as the services are currently only available from 8:30am to 11:30am in the Agargaon-Motijheel route. 

"Metro has already won a place in our hearts," Faisal said, teeming with excitement. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Agargaon-Motijheel portion of the metro rail yesterday. The route was open to the public this morning.

The first metro left Uttara at 7:30am and reached Motijheel at 8:03am, taking only 33 minutes to cross 21km, a distance that would have taken hours on the road.

File photo of metro rail during its trial run/Mumit M
File photo of metro rail during its trial run/Mumit M

Visiting Agargaon to Motijheel, it was seen that the Motijheel-bound train was more crowded, with most of the passengers being office-goers. 

Meanwhile, people who have their offices in Mirpur also took the full benefit of the metro rail service as they were able to hop onto the metro from Motijheel in the morning. 

For now, trains will ply between Agargaon and Motijheel every 10 minutes from 7:30am to 11:30am, while the Uttara-Agargaon route will remain open from 7:30am to 8:30pm, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, said after the inauguration yesterday.

Metro Rail / Dhaka / commute / Uttara-Motijheel / Bangladesh

