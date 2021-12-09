Mentally ill Indian man lost in Bangladesh to reunited with family 

A mentally challenged man from India's Dakshin Dinajpur, who lost his way into Bangladesh a year back, will reunite with his family today (Thursday) after a Kolkata-based social activist tracked him down.

The stranded man, Kartik Biswas, 60, is likely to be received by his family once security forces on both sides of the border complete the necessary paperwork, reports Times of India.

Kartik who used to run a decorator's business at Najirpur in India's West Bengal, developed a mental disorder some years back.

He left his house in November last year and never returned. His family members failed to trace him anywhere.

However, Jagat Singha, who is an exporter at Balurghat and also a friend of Biswas' son-in-law got a call from someone in Bangladesh a few months back.

The person said a man had met with an accident and Bangladesh authorities figured out that he was from India.

"He sent us a few photographs and we identified him instantly. He was admitted at Hili Hospital in Bangladesh where doctors had to operate on him," Singha said.

The repatriation process started and Singha sought the help of a Kolkata-based social worker, Sadekul Islam.

"I immediately contacted the state government and the Union Home Minister's office. I spoke to Vikam K Doraiswami, the High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh. He assured us of all help to get him back to India," said Sadekul Islam.

"A few days back we were informed that the paperwork for his return is almost complete and he will be brought back in a few days. The officials in Bangladesh helped a lot to get him treated. We are yet to know about his health condition," Islam said.

Kartik's wife, who has been suffering from geriatric issues, could not hold back her tears after receiving the good news.

"We were hoping against hope all these months. He is diabetic and nobody would have known that unless he told doctors about that. My mother-in-law's health deteriorated a lot since he went missing. We are happy to bring him back again," said Singha.

