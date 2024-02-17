Meeting with Zelensky: PM Hasina calls for ending Russia-Ukraine war

A meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday (17 February). Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (17 February) called for finding a way to end Russia-Ukraine war during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference at Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina consistently emphasises our stance against all forms of war. Today, she also discussed about how the war can be stopped," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said while briefing reporters about the outcome of PM's meeting with Zelenskyy.

Hasan said the two leaders also discussed how the attacks on innocent men and women in Gaza can be stopped.

The prime minister reminded all that war cannot bring wellbeing for anyone.

"Others can be benefitted from the war. But the war cannot bring any welfare for the countries involved in war and their people get affected by the war," Hasina was quoted as saying.

In this connection, the prime minister recalled her bitter memories of the sufferings the countrymen and she herself faced during Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971.

Going down the memory lane she narrated her own inhuman suffering and the birth of her only son Sajeeb Wazed Joy under the captivity of the Pakistani occupation forces during the war.

"Bangladesh's foreign policy - Friendship to all, malice to none - figured prominently during the meeting between the prime minister and Zelenskyy," the foreign minister said.

Replying to a query, Hasan said the friendly relations between Bangladesh and Russia whose foundation was laid during the Liberation War will not at all be hampered.

"Our relationship with Russia is very warm. Russia stood beside us during the Liberation War and played a pivotal role in rebuilding Bangladesh after the war," he said.

He said Hasina and Zelenskyy only discussed how to stop the war.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan was present during the briefing.

The prime minister arrived in Munich on 15 February evening on a three-day official visit to join the Munich Security Conference 2024. This is her first official tour abroad since assuming office for the fourth consecutive term last month.

She is scheduled to return home on Monday.

