PM Hasina holds meeting with Zelenskyy in Munich

A meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday (17 February). Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (17 February) on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting was held at Hotel Bayerischer Hof, conference venue this morning.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed various issues, according to sources familiar with the meeting.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were present during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze called on Bangladesh Prime Minister at the same venue.

Bangladesh Prime Minister reached Munich on 15 February evening on a three-day official visit to join the Munich Security Conference 2024.

This is her first official foreign visit since she assumed office of the prime minister for the fourth straight term last month.

She is scheduled to return to Dhaka on 19 February.