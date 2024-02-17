Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Bangladesh for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty.

"I met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed to express my gratitude to Bangladesh for its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said in a post on X after meeting the premier on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference at Hotel Bayerischer Hof on Saturday (17 February).

I met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed to express my gratitude to Bangladesh for its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



We discussed Ukraine's vision of a just peace based on the Peace Formula, as well as trade and economic cooperation.



I… pic.twitter.com/l7XgKv6Fpk— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 17, 2024

Zelenskyy further said, "We discussed Ukraine's vision of a just peace based on the Peace Formula, as well as trade and economic cooperation.

"I invited Bangladesh to participate in the Formula's implementation and the inaugural Global Peace Summit," he added.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hasina called for finding a way to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina consistently emphasises our stance against all forms of war. Today, she also discussed how the war can be stopped," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said while briefing reporters about the outcome of the PM's meeting with Zelenskyy.