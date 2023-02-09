Media Freedom Coalition launches its diplomatic network initiative in Bangladesh   

Global campaigner Media Freedom Coalition, also known as MFC, launched its diplomatic network initiative in Bangladesh at a programme at the US Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday.

The Coalition is currently a partnership of cross-regional countries which advocates for media freedom worldwide. The diplomatic network initiative is composed of diplomates of its member countries who are able to closely monitor the media freedom situation in their designated countries, according to a press release.

Diplomats from member countries of the organisation joined Thursday's event in Dhaka to discuss issues related to media freedom, reads the release.

US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Helen LaFave thanked the attending representatives for launching the MFC's diplomatic network initiative and for their support of press freedom.

Civil society members and journalists attended the event and shared their experiences related to media freedom. The attendees discussed the current media landscape and developments in Bangladesh, including the censoring of online news portals and recent cases of harassment and intimidation of journalists.

The MFC is committed to discussing these issues with the media, civil society, government, and other stakeholders to support media freedom in Bangladesh, the release reads.

Established in 2019 at the Global Conference for Media Freedom, the coalition now comprises over 50 member states from six continents, the release reads.