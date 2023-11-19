Dhaka ensures diplomats' security as per Vienna Convention: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said Bangladesh is committed to ensuring security of all foreign diplomats stationed here as per the Vienna Convention.

"We are committed, we guarantee the safety and security of all the diplomats (stationed here) ... we follow the Vienna Convention word by word," he told the reporters at his foreign ministry office here.

The foreign minister made the remarks while replying to a query on the US embassy's concern over the security of its employees in Bangladesh.

Dr Momen urged the diplomats of friendly countries not to violate the Vienna Convention during discharging their duties here.

Regarding the verbal attacks against the US ambassador Peter Haas, the foreign minister said, it is not possible to refrain someone from making any statement as Bangladesh believes in free of speech and freedom of media.

But, he said, if anyone commits any outrageous act, the government will definitely take action.

Earlier, the foreign minister held a meeting with the visiting cross-party delegation of the Scottish Parliament.

During the meeting, they discussed on different issues related to climate change, Rohingya crisis and investment potential in Bangladesh and labour rights.

"We have a good discussion..they are our good friends," he said.

The foreign minister said he also informed the delegation that the Awami league government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken all institutional measures to hold a free and fair election.

"We do believe in democracy … and we do believe the election is the only tool to change the government," he said.

But, the minister said, it is unfortunate that some political parties, those that were not born in democratic process, are now involved in ruining the democracy in Bangladesh.

He said the government would not allow anyone to ruin the election and not let anyone to vandalise and torch public property.