Mayor Taposh warns of shutting down factories if they pollute the Buriganga

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh warned of shutting down factories which pollute the river Buriganga by discharging industrial waste into it.

'Under no circumstances, should you discharge industrial, poisoned water into drains. If you do so, we will take stern action and close factories," said Taposh during a visit to a development project meant to deal with waterlogging at the Igloo point area in the Shyampur industrial zone on Wednesday.

Requesting the environment department, the DSCC mayor said no industrial waste or poisoned water should be discharged in this drain which would pollute the Buriganga. The infrastructure here should not be misused, he added.

Taposh also assured of a waterlogging free Shyampur from next year.

"There was severe waterlogging in the industrial zones of ward 58 and 59 for the last two years. The DSCC has started repair work with Tk136 crore of its own funds, setting up an underground piped drain, seven metres in diameter," he said.

"The openings of the drains, culverts and canals have been cleaned, along with the underground piped drains as well. We are confident we will be able to relieve citizens of waterlogging within half an hour of any heavy downpours this year," the mayor explained.