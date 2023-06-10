Mayor Taposh threatens Tk100 crore defamation suit against The Daily Star

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 June, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 02:29 pm

Lawyers of Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh have announced to file a Tk100 crore defamation case against the Daily Star authorities for not issuing an unconditional apology over a defamatory satire piece published against the Dhaka South mayor.

The legal team of the mayor, led by Barrister Mejbaur Rahman, made the announcement in a press conference held at the BSEC building in the capital's Karwan Bazar on Saturday.

Barrister Mejbaur Rahman said, "We sent a legal notice to the Daily Star on 5 June. In the notice, we asked them to remove a defamatory article about Mayor Tapas from their online platform. At the same time, the Daily Star authorities were asked to issue an unconditional apology.

"Although Daily Star removed that article from online, they did not issue any public apology in this regard," he said.

"In a rejoinder, they just expressed regret if someone was hurt because of the content while trying to defend the article at the same time," Barrister Mejbaur said asserting that only regretting was not enough.

"The Daily Star owes an unconditional apology to Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh," he said and warned of a defamation suit worth Tk100 crore against the national daily if they fail to apologise by 13 June.

Barrister Khondkar Reza-i Rakib, Barrister Khondkar Reza-i Rabbi, Barrister Imranul Kabir, members of the mayor's legal panel, were present at the press conference.

Earlier, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh sent a legal notice to The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam seeking Tk100 crore for allegedly publishing a "defamatory" article about tree-felling in the Dhanmondi area of the capital. The satire article, titled "Cutting trees to make way for air", was published in the newspaper's 13 May edition.

The compensation has to be paid within seven days, otherwise, a case will be filed in court, the notice said.

The notice mentions that on 13 May, The Daily Star published a "baseless article insulting the mayor of the Dhaka South City Corporation" regarding the cutting of trees. It said the article went against the principles of journalism as present in the existing laws.

