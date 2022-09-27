Master plan being formulated to take the country's tourism industry forward: Mahbub Ali

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali MP said that a tourism master plan is being formulated to take forward the country's tourism industry.

"The work of preparing this master plan will be completed in December this year. Tourism in the country will enter a new era through the implementation of the Tourism Master Plan," the minister said while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion programme organised on the occasion of World Tourism Day-2022 on Tuesday (27 September).

Earlier in the morning, the state minister inaugurated a colorful rally organised by the Bangladesh Tourism Board and a food festival and live cooking show by the Bangladesh Tourism Corporation on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

He also said that the prime minister is very sincere in the development of tourism.

"Under her leadership, we are working to reach the desired goal of tourism. If we all work together, we can quickly achieve our specific development goals. We can take the country's tourism forward," he said.

Photo: TBS

The state minister said that there is immense potential and opportunity in our tourism. All the elements and facilities of tourism including our history, heritage, culture, values ​​and nature should be properly presented to the people. Branding has to be done. A positive image of the country should be promoted in the outside world. Only then will foreign tourists feel attracted towards our tourist destinations.

Mahbub Ali said that the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic has given an opportunity to rethink the world's tourism industry.

"There is no substitute for creativity, innovation and product diversification for sustainable tourism development. Effective strategies are being formulated to ensure maximum utilisation of the potential of the country's tourism industry and to face future challenges. An initiative will be taken to give the responsibility of tourism to an ADC to coordinate the development of tourism in the district," he further said.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Mr Ubaidul Moktadir Chowdhury MP spoke as the guest of honor in the discussion meeting chaired by the the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain.

Besides, Chairman of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation Md Ali Kadar, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Aliullah NDC, Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh Tourism Board Abu Tahir Md Jaber and DIG of Tourism Police Ilyas Sharif also spoke.