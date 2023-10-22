Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping stepdaughter

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 07:59 pm

Related News

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping stepdaughter

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 07:59 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A Chattogram court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter from his wife's previous marriage.

Judge Ferdous Ara of Chattogram Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 delivered the verdict on Sunday (22 October).

The convict, Mohammad Majid, 54, hails from Gulpasha union under Chauddagram police station in Cumilla. 

Special Public Prosecutor MA Nasser Chowdhury, representing the tribunal, said the verdict was reached after considering the testimonies of three individuals.

"Majid was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Tk1 lakh. He received an additional six-month sentence in failure of paying the fine," Nasser said.

"The accused was present when the verdict was pronounced and was subsequently taken into custody," he added.

According to the case records, the girl lived with her mother and stepfather in a rented house in Mogoltuli Kata Batgach Mor area under Sadarghat police station in the city. The mother worked as a housekeeper, while the stepfather worked as a driver. 

On the morning of 9 December 2017, while the mother was away at work, Majid raped the girl. He also threatened to harm both the girl and her mother if she dared to speak about the incident. This pattern of abuse continued. When the girl became pregnant, the truth came to light. 

The rape victim filed a case with Sadarghat police station on 2 June 2018. Following an investigation, the charge sheet was submitted to the tribunal on 5 September 2018. The trial commenced on 19 February 2019.

Top News

Chattogram / Life Imprisonment / rape / Life Sentence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

5h | Wheels
The current E210 Corolla lineup consists of a sophisticated design that&#039;s sportier than ever before. The Corolla Cross, on the other hand, looks much tamer. Photos: Saikat Roy

Toyota Corolla Cross: Contender for the next most popular crossover in Bangladesh

6h | Wheels
Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

6h | Features
Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

2h | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

4h | TBS SPORTS
Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

8h | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

10h | Corporate Talks