Man dies in car hit-and-run in Dhaka

A man died today after being struck by a running vehicle while crossing the road near Postogola Bridge, Dhaka.

The victim was identified as Saiful Islam, a contractor who returned to Dhaka from his village after Eid.

Saiful was a resident of Mirpur-1 where he lived with his family. He was reportedly headed home before he got run over and killed.

Locals found him in critical condition due to the accident and took him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Shampur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Ansar told The Business Standard that Saiful was hit by a car while crossing the road.

The victim's family said they will not file a case in this regard.

