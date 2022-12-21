Make sure people don’t suffer amid global crisis: PM urges local representatives

Bangladesh

UNB
21 December, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 03:57 pm

She stressed the need for boosting food production by bringing every inch of land across the country under cultivation to face the looming food crisis

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the public representatives of the local government bodies to play their due part so the people don't suffer amid global crisis. 
 
"We're trying our best to make sure the people of our country won't have to suffer amid the global crisis. As elected representatives, you have also some responsibilities. You have to discharge the duties," she said. 
 
The premier made the call while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected chairmen and members of two district councils -Noakhali and Chapainawabganj Zila Parishads-at her office. 
 
She administered the oath to the two elected chairmen -- Abdul Wadud Pintu in Noakhali Zila Parishad and Md Ruhul Amin in Chapainawabganj Zila Parishad. 
 
Besides, LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam administered the oath to the newly elected members of the Zila Parishads. 
 
Hasina stressed the need for boosting food production by bringing every inch of land across the country under cultivation to face the looming food crisis. 

100 highways opened today are gifts for the nation in month of victory: PM

"If all the arable lands across the country can be brought under cultivation, there will be no crisis in the country," she added. 
 
In this regard, the PM sought cooperation from the elected representatives to create public awareness to grow their own foods. 
 
She said the prices of every commodity, particularly imported items, have soared across the world. 
 
She asked the people to exercise austerity in every sector and make savings to overcome the global crisis. 
 
She asked the local body representatives to make proper use of the local development fund and quality works of the local projects to ensure balanced development in every area of the country. 
 
"I urge you all to work for the welfare of the people as elected public representatives," she said. 
 
The PM asked the local representatives to prepare a list of the homeless and landless people irrespective of political affiliation to accomplish the government's target to ensure abodes for all homeless people of the country. 
 
Some 35 lakh landless and homeless people have so far been provided with houses across the country free of cost, she added. 
 
The elections to two district councils were held on 14 and 28 November. 
 
Earlier, the newly elected chairmen and members of 59 Zila Parishads were sworn in on 14 November. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / global crisis

