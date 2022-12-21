All religious faiths in Bangladesh enjoy their rights equally: PM

Bangladesh

UNB
21 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 06:28 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the government has been working for the welfare of the people of all religious faiths living in the country. 
 
"We've been establishing Bangladesh as a non-communal country. Here all people have equal rights," she said. 
 
The prime minister was exchanging Xmas greetings with the leaders of Christian community, joining a function virtually in Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council in the city's Farmgate area from her office. 
 
She greeted all the people of the Christian community of the country on the occasion of the Christmas to be celebrated on Sunday (25 December). 
 
Hasina said Bangladesh is not a country of the people from a single religious faith rather it is a land of the people of all religions. "We work for the wellbeing of all religious faiths," she said. 
 
She said her government has always stood by all the people during any problem. "We believe that we've to work for all people in the country," she said. 
 
In this context, she mentioned the measures taken by the Awami League government for the welfare of the transgender community and other disadvantaged communities. 
 
"We've secured their (Hijra people) rights in the Constitution," she said, adding that the Islam as a religion has also ensured the rights of transgender people. 
 
She said the transgender people are being recognised as 'third gender' in each case such as jobs, in all forms or identity cards. "We've given their recognition," she added. 
 
The PM said if she sees any particular community are lagging behind, she would bring them forward and would ensure education, jobs, livelihood and other facilities for them. "This is our Bangladesh of non-communal spirit. We want to build it," she said. 
 
Referring to the mosque-based education, she said the Awami League government has arranged the same education based on Hindu temples, churches and other places of worship. 
 
"I want all of you to live in this country with your own rights... Bangabandhu had made this country independent, and all people would enjoy its benefits," said the PM. 

