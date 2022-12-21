PM opens 100 highways as ‘gifts for the nation in the month of victory’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked people to compare the development work done by other governments to that of the Awami League government

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked people to compare the development work done by other governments to that of the Awami League government.

"I expect that people of the country would at least consider how much development was done by those in power for nearly 30 years (1975-96 and 2001-09) and what the Awami League governments did," she said.

The premier was addressing the inaugural ceremony of 100 highways at her office in Dhaka.

Sheikh Hasina opened a record number of 100 highways to traffic in 50 districts through a virtual platform, within a month and a half after inaugurating 100 bridges in a single day.

The new highways – which include national, regional and district highways – aim to ensure a safe and uninterrupted road network as well as help reduce road accidents and traveling time.

The Roads and Highways Department under the Road Transport and Highways Division constructed or reconstructed the highways with a combined length of 2,021.56km under 48 projects at an overall cost of Tk14,915 crore in the last two years.

The PM said her government opened 100 highways in a single day and earlier opened 100 bridges in a single day too. "Could anyone do that in the past? No. It is only the Awami League that can accomplish this," she said.

She said the 100 highways are gifts for the nation in this month of victory.

"We are told that the Awami League government has destroyed the country…I don't know if people would believe those who say that Awami League destroyed the country even after this (opening 100 highways and 100 bridges). That is my question," she said.

The new highways include 32 with a total length of 653.66km in Dhaka division, 16 with total length of 352.26km in Khulna division, 14 with 258.90km in Chattogram division, 15 with 203.95 km in Rangpur, eight highways with 196.87km in Rajshahi, six with 142.48km in Mymensingh, four highways with 106.18km in Sylhet and four highways with 107.26km in Barishal division.

Of these, 99 highways were developed with government fund, while one – the 70km Joydebpur, Gazipur-Elenga, Tangail four-lane highway with service lanes on both sides – was constructed with foreign loans (Tk3,205 crore) and the government fund (Tk2,963.64 crore).

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader spoke at the function moderated by PM's Principal Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah.

Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri made a presentation on the 100 new highways.

The local beneficiaries and stakeholders of the development projects were connected to the function from Tangail and Khulna through virtual platforms.

Out of the 22,476km road network under the RHD, there are 3,991km national highways, 4,897km regional highways and 13,588km district roads.

The national highways connect the capital to divisional cities, sea ports, land ports and international highways. Regional highways connect district towns to river ports and land ports. District roads link district towns with upazilas or one upazila with another.

On 7 November, the PM inaugurated 100 newly constructed bridges with a total length of 5,494 metres, built at a cost of Tk8,79.61 crore, in 25 districts of the country.