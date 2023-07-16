Major reshuffle in police high-ups ahead of national polls 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 06:51 pm

Related News

Major reshuffle in police high-ups ahead of national polls 

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 06:51 pm
Major reshuffle in police high-ups ahead of national polls 

A total of 16 deputy inspector general ranked officials have been transferred to different units of the Bangladesh Police.

Mahabur Rahman Sheikh, senior assistant secretary of the Public Security Division, issued a gazette notification on Sunday in this regard in accordance with a presidential order.  

The transfers come a few months before the country is expected to hold its next general election. 

In another order, the home ministry also transferred 35 additional deputy inspector generals of the Bangladesh Police to different units.

Among the officials are– Criminal Investigation Department's DIG Abu Kalam Siddiq has been transferred as DIG, Tourist Police; CID's AKM Nahidul Islam to CID; Dhaka Metropolitan Police's joint commissioner(crime) Biplob Bijoy Talukder to Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner; RMP commissioner Anisur Rahman to DIG Rajshahi range; Rajshahi Range DIG Abdul Baten to Rangpur Range DIG; Rangpur Range DIG Abdul Alim Mahmud to DIG, Anti Terrorism Unit: Armed Police Battalion's DIG to Barishal Range; Barishal Range DIG SM Aktaruzzaman to DIG, Police Staff College; Highway Police DIG Md Mozammel Haque to Khulna Metropolitan Police commissioner; KMP Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman Bhuyain to Highway Police DIG; Special Branch's Rokhfar Sultana Khanom to DIG, Rajshahi Police Academy; DMP's joint commissioner Zakir Hossain Khan to DIG, Industrial Police; Special Branch's Md Moniruzzaman to DIG, Special Branch; Police Headquarters DIG Mohammad Abdullahil Baki to DIG, APBn; Police Training Center Commandant Md Moynul Islam to Commandant, Training Driving School, Dhaka and Training Driving School's DIG Nazrul Islam to Commandant, Police Training Center, Tangail. 

Top News

Bangladesh police / Reshuffle / Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

1h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

1h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

3h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

18h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September