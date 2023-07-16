Major reshuffle in police high-ups ahead of national polls 

A total of 16 deputy inspector general ranked officials have been transferred to different units of the Bangladesh Police.

Mahabur Rahman Sheikh, senior assistant secretary of the Public Security Division, issued a gazette notification on Sunday in this regard in accordance with a presidential order.

The transfers come a few months before the country is expected to hold its next general election.

In another order, the home ministry also transferred 35 additional deputy inspector generals of the Bangladesh Police to different units.

Among the officials are– Criminal Investigation Department's DIG Abu Kalam Siddiq has been transferred as DIG, Tourist Police; CID's AKM Nahidul Islam to CID; Dhaka Metropolitan Police's joint commissioner(crime) Biplob Bijoy Talukder to Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner; RMP commissioner Anisur Rahman to DIG Rajshahi range; Rajshahi Range DIG Abdul Baten to Rangpur Range DIG; Rangpur Range DIG Abdul Alim Mahmud to DIG, Anti Terrorism Unit: Armed Police Battalion's DIG to Barishal Range; Barishal Range DIG SM Aktaruzzaman to DIG, Police Staff College; Highway Police DIG Md Mozammel Haque to Khulna Metropolitan Police commissioner; KMP Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman Bhuyain to Highway Police DIG; Special Branch's Rokhfar Sultana Khanom to DIG, Rajshahi Police Academy; DMP's joint commissioner Zakir Hossain Khan to DIG, Industrial Police; Special Branch's Md Moniruzzaman to DIG, Special Branch; Police Headquarters DIG Mohammad Abdullahil Baki to DIG, APBn; Police Training Center Commandant Md Moynul Islam to Commandant, Training Driving School, Dhaka and Training Driving School's DIG Nazrul Islam to Commandant, Police Training Center, Tangail.