Madagascar foreign secy calls on FM Abdul Momen

Ratsimandao Tahirimiakadaza, permanent secretary of Madagascar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the State Guest House Padma on 16 November.

The permanent secretary was accompanied by officials of the Madagascar government who are set to participate at the 21st Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers and related meetings.

During the meeting, they exchanged greetings and discussed several issues including future cooperation in the IT and ICT sector between the two countries, said a press release.

He said, "Madagascar government is eager to establish cooperation in IT & ICT sector of Bangladesh by establishing G2G cooperation with Bangladesh in IT and ICT areas."

The secretary also suggested that Madagascar may import RMG and pharmaceutical products from Bangladesh.

He commended the role of Bangladesh at IORA in protecting the interests of the developing countries.

Secretary Ratsimandao Tahirimiakadaza proposed that both countries may establish cooperation in the blue economy including cooperation between maritime universities as well as that in the extraction of marine nutrients.

Besides, the Permanent Secretary assured of their continued support for Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue.

Recognising the importance of cooperation in agriculture areas, both sides agreed to establish cooperation in food and agriculture areas including cooperation in seed technology and agricultural production.

Foreign Minister Abdul Momen suggested that a Fact-Finding Mission may go to Madagascar to discuss the possibilities of contract farming opportunities in Madagascar.

He also sought the support of the Madagascar government in favour of the candidature of Bangladesh at the forthcoming IMO election as well as at Humans Rights Council.