Lured by middlemen, 3 Bangladeshis languishing in Thai prison for 9 years

Bangladesh

Kamran Siddiqui
28 September, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 10:25 pm

Related News

Lured by middlemen, 3 Bangladeshis languishing in Thai prison for 9 years

Kamran Siddiqui
28 September, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 10:25 pm
Lured by middlemen, 3 Bangladeshis languishing in Thai prison for 9 years

Three Bangladeshis from Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali – Md Mozahar Mia, 55, Md Azizul Haque, 31, and Md Moksud Mia, 32 – are currently languishing in a Thai prison for over nine years.

They left home for Thailand in 2013 by sea through a middleman. When they reached the country, they were detained and jailed for not having any travel documents.

For the following six years, their families had no idea whether they were alive or not. In 2019, another victim of human trafficking who shared a cell with the three, informed their families about their plight. Since then, the families have been knocking on all doors to get them back, but their efforts so far have all gone in vain.

Homecoming not in sight

The messenger who informed the families of Mozahar and the others provided specific information regarding their status, including the name of the jail they were being held in and their identification number in the facility.

Their families pleaded with the foreign ministry through the Cox's Bazar District Commissioner to bring their relatives back home. Three years later, there has been little progress in this regard, as the families continue with their struggle.

"When my mother did not find any solution, she applied to the Thai embassy in Dhaka, but that too did not yield any results," Rasheda Khatun, daughter of Mozahar Mia, told The Business Standard over the phone.

"Now my mother is hospitalised. My older brother got married and has a separate family now. Mother is barely surviving while trying to provide for my younger brother and me," she added.

On Wednesday, the families of Mozahar, Azizul, and Moksud again applied to the Consular and Welfare Branch of the foreign ministry for assistance through the Brac Migration Programme.

The latest attempt to get their loved ones back has kindled new hope in them.

"An official has assured us they will take action in this regard very soon," said Nurul Kabir, brother of Moksud Mia.

Human trafficking in Thailand from Bangladesh came into the limelight in 2015 when a mass grave believed to be of Bangladeshi migrants, was discovered by the Thai police near a suspected trafficking camp on a hillside, deep in a southern Thai jungle.

At least 32 people were thought to be buried at the site.

Shariful Hasan, head of the Brac Migration Programme identifies human trafficking as the primary reason for the cruel fate of Bangladeshis in Thailand.

He said, "Many Bangladeshis are spending years in prisons in Thailand without identification, even after completing their sentences, only because of lack of coordination."

According to an estimate by the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare, there were more than 2,000 Bangladeshi prisoners in Thailand alone in 2015.

Top News

thailand / Human Traffficking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Thank You, Apa

12h | Thoughts
Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

13h | Thoughts
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

Meloni’s influence could be greater in Europe than at home

8h | Panorama
She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

12h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

3h | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

4h | Videos
Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

5h | Videos
Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b