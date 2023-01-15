Lu pledges US administration's continuous support, cooperation for all future efforts 

US Assistant Secretary of State for Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu has committed the US administration's continuous support and cooperation for all future endeavours of Bangladesh and referred to the tremendous socio-economic development of the country since its independence.



Both sides acknowledged the current trajectory of "excellent" bilateral relations and wished to explore new avenues and approaches to increase their economic cooperation and trade.



Lu had separate meetings with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen Sunday.



During the meetings, they discussed the entire gamut of bilateral and political issues of mutual priorities between Bangladesh and the US.



They discussed a wide range of bilateral issues of mutual interests, including trade and investment, development cooperation, defence, security, Indo-Pacific strategy, labour, human rights and democracy.



Both sides also discussed the issue of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, including their repatriation and resettlement.



Lu deeply appreciated Bangladesh's humanitarian gesture extended towards over a million Rohingyas, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



He also lauded Bangladesh's success in vaccinating the "entire targeted population." And Bangladesh thanked the US for providing more than 100 million vaccines.



The US expressed its interest to work collectively in case of any such future crisis.



Both sides agreed to continue maintaining this tie to enhance cooperation in other sectors while maintaining a mutually inclusive partnership.



Masud hosted a luncheon in honour of Lu where several academicians, researchers, think tanks, and senior officials from government and civil society were present.



Also, Lu met Law Minister Anisul Huq, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman.



From the US side, US Ambassador Peter Haas and Staff Officer William Siebar were present.



From the Bangladesh side, Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) Rear Admiral Md Khurshed Alam (retired), Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Muhammad Imran, Secretary (West) Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, directors general and other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present in different meetings.