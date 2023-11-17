Dialogue not possible due to time constraints: Awami League replies to Donald Lu's letter

In response to the letter from US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, the ruling Awami League has stated that engaging in dialogue with opposition parties is currently not feasible due to time constraints.

On behalf of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, the party's Central Executive Committee member Mohammad A Arafat handed over the response letter to Arturo Hines, acting deputy chief of mission at the US embassy, on Friday (17 November).

Earlier on 13 November, the United States dispatched letters calling for "dialogue without preconditions" among three major parties – the Awami League, the BNP and the Jatiya Party.

The letters – sent by Donald Lu – also reiterated the importance of "free, fair, impartial, and participatory elections".

On 15 November, US Ambassador Peter Haas handed over the letter to Obaidul Quader.

Upon receiving the letter, Quader had said the time for dialogue had already passed and rejected the possibility of engaging in dialogue with opposition parties to resolve the ongoing political deadlock.

While the BNP and other opposition parties demand the ouster of the government and national polls under a neutral caretaker government, the ruling Awami League maintains the election will be held as per the constitution and under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when both ruling and opposition parties held rallies, marred by widespread violence, in the capital.

The violence resulted in the torching of numerous vehicles and the unfortunate deaths of two individuals, including a police constable. The Chief Justice's residence also faced an attack, accompanied by vandalism at a police hospital.

The United States, known for actively monitoring Bangladesh's political landscape, has consistently advocated for free, fair, and peaceful parliamentary elections in the country.

Even with Bangladesh announcing the date of the upcoming elections as 7 January next year, the United States' message regarding the polls remained unchanged.

"We have been consistent in our message regarding the upcoming elections, and that message remains the same now that the polling day has been announced," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a regular media briefing on 16 November.