Donald Lu lauds Bangladeshi Americans for building foundation of ties between two countries

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu speaks at a reception hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Tuesday evening on the occasion of Independence and National Day of Bangladesh. Photo: UNB

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, has highly appreciated the contributions of the Bangladeshi Americans in building the foundation of bilateral relations between the two nations.

Lu was addressing, as the guest of honour, a reception hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Tuesday evening on the occasion of Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran delivered the welcome address at the function held at Bangabandhu Auditorium of the Mission.

The US Assistant Secretary of State said that there are huge number of Bangladeshi Americans in the United States and it is their strength and tremendous hard work that builds the foundation of the excellent relations between the two countries.

"We are so proud of the work of the Bangladeshi Americans, what they do to support the relations between our two great nations," Bangladesh Embassy in Washington quoted Lu as saying.

In this connection, Lu referred to Bangladeshi-American entrepreneurs who have excelled in different fields with their unique and innovative ideas.

The US Assistant Secretary of State concluded his remarks by saying, "Happy Birthday Bangladesh and Joy Bangla."

In his welcome remarks, Bangladesh Ambassador Muhammad Imran extended heartfelt greetings to all Bangladeshis living at home and abroad on the occasion of Independence and National Day.

He also paid deep homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and three million martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of independence.

Ambassador Imran said Bangladesh attaches high importance to its long-standing partnership with the United States. Ever since the establishment of the two countries' relations, excellent understanding and collaboration with the United States have played a positive role in Bangladesh's development journey.

He mentioned that Bangladesh also shares with the United States a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all.

"We sincerely believe that two countries will be able to strengthen and advance the relationship further and explore new areas of cooperation," Ambassador Imran said.

He said Bangladesh looks forward to the support and cooperation from all its friends to realise the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to transform Bangladesh into "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal), a hunger-and poverty-free prosperous Bangladesh.

Later, the US Assistant Secretary of State and the Bangladesh Ambassador jointly cut a cake in the presence of the guests.

Earlier, the reception began with the playing of the national anthems of Bangladesh and the United States. It was followed by a screening of a documentary on the Liberation War and development of Bangladesh.

Ambassador Rebecca Gonzales, Director, Office of Foreign Missions, US State Department; ambassadors and diplomats of different countries, senior officials of the State Department, and representatives from the US Government, USAID, USTR, NDI, IRI and other organisations were present at the function.

The event was also attended by Ambassador Muhammad Ziauddin, Ambassador at Large of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and former Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA, Dr. Ahmed Kaikaus, ex-Alternate Executive Director of World Bank Group and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Saddam Selim, a Bangladeshi American elected a State Senator from Virginia and Dr. Siddiqur Rahman, the President of the US chapter of Bangladesh Awami League, and members of the Bangladeshi diaspora.

To celebrate Independence and National Day, the Bangladesh Embassy arranged daylong programs that included hoisting of the National Flag, placing a floral wreath at the bust of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, screening of a documentary and holding a discussion session and a special prayer.