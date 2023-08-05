Lorry smashes car in Ctg; 5 passengers miraculously survive

A private car was smashed after a lorry overturned in front of Chattogram’s Faujdarhat Cader College on 5 August 2023. Photo: TBS

A lorry overturned and smashed a car in front of Chattogram's Faujdarhat Cadet College around 11am on Saturday (5 August). Miraculously enough, all five occupants including the driver survived the crash.

The car driver sustained a mild injury and was taken to a local hospital for first aid.

Senior Officer of Kumira Fire Service Station Sultan Mahmud Chowdhury said, "We went to the spot and found the car crushed under the lorry. We were able to rescue all four passengers in the car in healthy condition."

Belal Uddin Jahangir, officer-in-charge of Baroawlia Highway police station, said, "The Almighty saved them. The number of casualties in such accidents is usually high. All the passengers in the car are healthy. Only the driver suffered a mild injury."

"Both of the vehicles are in police custody. We will take legal action," he added.