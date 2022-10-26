Long tailback in city owing to waterlogging, road repair works

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 02:56 pm

Photo: TBS
There has been huge congestion on a few of the main roads in the capital since Tuesday morning.

One of the main reasons behind the congestion is waterlogging from the incessant rainfall and road repair works in Gazipur.

Due to BRT project and flyover project work in Gazipur, outgoing traffic movement has been disrupted since the effect of Cyclone Sitrang on Monday.

Traffic on Mohakhali to Uttara route is quite normal now, said Mostafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner (Traffic) of Gulshan zone.

There was huge tailbacks on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway which stretched till Banani on Wednesday morning.

Photo: TBS
The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority drained some of the water and cleared the road for easier movement. Though vehicle movement became smoother, there is still congestion on the Tongi Station Road.

The congestion started on Tuesday following the incessant rainfall on Monday amid Cyclone Sitrang.

Traffic police in Uttara and Gulshan divisions on Tuesday advised people on their social media handles and websites to avoid those areas due to bad condition of the road. 

