Local teen, Ctg tourist kidnapped in Cox's Bazar, rescue operation ongoing

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 10:32 pm

A pincer operation will be launched at night with additional police forces to rescue the victims, Teknaf Police Station OC Osman Gani said.

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

One tourist and a local teen were kidnapped from Cox's Bazar's Noakhalia Hill area in Baharchara union this afternoon (24 May).

The victims have been identified as Mohammad Ridwan, 22, son of Md Mostak Ahmed, from Chattogram and Ridwan, 18, son of Abdul Maleq, from Cox's Bazar's Baharchara union, Muhammad Osman Gani, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station, told The Business Standard.

Md Ridwan's brother Md Fazlul Karim Riad, 35, was also kidnapped but he managed to escape from the kidnappers, said the OC.

The police have launched a rescue operation immediately but as of 10:00pm they haven't been able to locate the missing two.

According to OC Osman Gani, Md Ridwan and his brother Riad were staying in Cox's Bazar from Chattogram's Satkania upazila on a business-related trip.

At around 3:00pm today, they went to visit the Bagh Ghona waterfall along with local teen Ridwan, who works at a shop in Baharchara owned by the two brothers.

During their visit to the waterfall, 4-5 masked and armed men kidnapped them.

"They took the victims deep into the mountains. As they were being taken there, Riad tried to break free and escaped. He was beaten and suffered injuries during his escape attempt," said Osman Gani.

He also said locals admitted Riad into a hospital after he reached the nearest locality. He is currently admitted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Speaking about the rescue operation for the remaining two victims, he said a pincer operation will be launched at night with additional police forces.

 

