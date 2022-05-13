Lightning kills 2 in Naogaon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 May, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 01:27 pm

Related News

Lightning kills 2 in Naogaon

TBS Report
13 May, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 01:27 pm
Lightning kills 2 in Naogaon

Two farmers were killed after being struck by lightning in Porsha upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased are Nuh Sheikh, 55 and Abu Sayem, 35.

Sources told TBS that the farmers were cutting paddy amid heavy rain on their respective fields when they were hit by lightning around 8:30am.

Confirming the information, Zahurul Haque -the officer in charge of Porsha police station said that Sheikh and Sayem died on the spot.

Their body has been handed over to the families, he added.

Porsha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Hamid Reza confirmed the incident and said that government assistance was provided to the victims of the natural calamity.

He said that each family of the deceased will be given financial assistance of Tk20,000 and Tk40,000.

Besides, two persons including a woman named Jahanara Begum of Bangalpara village were injured by lightning in the same upazila.

They were later rescued and admitted to Porsha Upazila Health Complex.

The family of the wounded will be given financial assistance of Tk10,000, added UNO Hamid.

Lightning strikes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk shows some buyer’s remorse with Twitter

35m | Panorama
If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

3h | Mode
Representational image

6 tricks to make your eyes look bigger

2h | Mode
Akleh was wearing her flak jacket marked with “PRESS” - which is meant to protect journalists covering war zones from violence and injury. But in this case, it did not. Photo: Reuters

Died or killed? When language hides the reality of the Palestinian plight  

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are you taking care of your coloured hair?

Are you taking care of your coloured hair?

55m | Videos
How to present yourself for a job interview

How to present yourself for a job interview

3h | Videos
PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

3h | Videos
Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

3
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

4
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April