Lightning kills 2 in Naogaon

Two farmers were killed after being struck by lightning in Porsha upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased are Nuh Sheikh, 55 and Abu Sayem, 35.

Sources told TBS that the farmers were cutting paddy amid heavy rain on their respective fields when they were hit by lightning around 8:30am.

Confirming the information, Zahurul Haque -the officer in charge of Porsha police station said that Sheikh and Sayem died on the spot.

Their body has been handed over to the families, he added.

Porsha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Hamid Reza confirmed the incident and said that government assistance was provided to the victims of the natural calamity.

He said that each family of the deceased will be given financial assistance of Tk20,000 and Tk40,000.

Besides, two persons including a woman named Jahanara Begum of Bangalpara village were injured by lightning in the same upazila.

They were later rescued and admitted to Porsha Upazila Health Complex.

The family of the wounded will be given financial assistance of Tk10,000, added UNO Hamid.