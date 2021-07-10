Lighter ship sinks with 1,050 tonnes of pulses near Bhasanchar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 03:32 pm

Representational image. Photo: Minhaj Uddin
Representational image. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

A lighter ship carrying 1,050 tonnes of pulses sank near Bhasanchar on Saturday morning.

The ship named MV Fultola was owned by Meghna Shipping.

The vessel was going to Narayanganj after loading pulses from the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port for Nabil Group.

However, it sank at around 9am after a clash with some wreckage near Bhasanchar of Noakhali district, said Sayed Shadat Hossain, general secretary of Bangladesh Lighterage Sramik Union.

There was the wreckage of another lighter ship which sank with stones on 6 July.

Master of the ship, Mahbbat Ali said, "I did not see any signs of the wreckage, thus, I could not predict the danger."

"We were rescued by another ship and all the 13 crews have been moved to safety, he added. 

