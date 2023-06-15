Lighter ship carrying fly ash sinks near Ctg port; 11 sailors rescued

A lighter ship, MV Delower Al Bahar, carrying 800 metric tons of fly ash sank due to hostile weather in the outer anchorage of the Chattogram port.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority officials said the vessel sank after its floor ruptured on Wednesday (14 June).

Speaking to The Business Standard, the BIWTA Master Pilot Supervisor Aminul Haque said sailors on board the lighter ship jumped into the sea when it started to sink, eleven of whom were rescued by fishermen in a nearby boat.

Authorities of the Chattogram Port said the ship carrying fly ash was coming from Noapara towards Banglabazar in the port city.

The Coast Guard rescue ship 'Metal Shark' was sent to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

Port Authority Secretary Omar Faruk said that no casualties were reported from the incident and it caused no problem in ship movement at the port, reports the UNB.

