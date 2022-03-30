1999 more Rohingyas reach Bhasanchar

Bhasan Char is ready to welcome the Rohingyas who are coming in the second phase. Photo/TBS

Another batch of 1,999 Rohingyas reached Bhasanchar Wednesday under the supervision of the Bangladesh Navy, taking their total number on the island to 27,673.

Five Bangladesh Navy ships left the Chattogram Boat Club jetty with the Rohingyas on Wednesday morning. Earlier, another Navy ship had left for Bhasanchar with their belongings.

"Members of 667 families from the Ukhia and Teknaf camps were brought to Chattogram in two phases – 1,096 Rohingyas first and then another 903 – to be moved to Bhasanchar," Additional Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Shamsuddoza Nayan told The Business Standard

More displaced Myanmar citizens will be taken to Bhashanchar on Thursday, he said.

The relocation process of the Rohingyas to Bhasanchar from the various camps at Cox's Bazar started on 4 December 2020.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) agreed to get involved in the cooperation process of the Rohingyas at Bhasanchar on 9 October last year.

A total of 24,578 Rohingyas were shifted to Bhasanchar until the 12th phase.

In 2020, the government decided to relocate one lakh Rohingyas from the various camps at Cox's Bazar to Bhasanchar in Noakhali. The government completed construction of all the houses and other infrastructure by December that year.